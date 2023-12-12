Residents of Chilliwack RV encampment ordered out to make way for flood protection

About 50 residents of an unofficial RV camp on First Nations land in B.C.’s Fraser Valley have been told they have until the end of January to pack up and move.

The Shxwhá:y Village has placed a trespass notice in the camp at Island 22 Regional Park along the Fraser River in Chilliwack, where dozens of RVs, trailers and campers have assembled over the years.

“Although Shxwhá:y Village is providing time to leave the encampment on Shxwhá:y Village Reserve Lands, this does not provide permission to stay until Jan. 31, 2024,” reads the notice signed by Chief Robert Gladstone.

“The protect access to Shxwhá:y Village Reserve Lands is intended to ensure the safety of our community members and the general public.”

The First Nation and City of Chilliwack are collaborating to ensure support services are available to the camp’s occupants, the notice adds.

Story continues below advertisement

4:39 Advocates protest closure of Abbotsford homeless camp

In a Tuesday interview, Gladstone told Global News that Shxwhá:y Village needs the land back to build better flood protection in collaboration with neighbouring Skwah First Nation. New funds became available from the federal government and City of Chilliwack, he explained, and the nations are acutely aware of the flood risk posed by the Fraser River.

“This dike, this water protection system, will come right through that property,” Gladstone said.

“It’s not just that the dike is going to go through that property, but that property is strategic and ideal to be used as a staging area for the construction, the storage and the build-up of materials that’s going to be used in the actual dike itself.”

2:25 Growing support for people living in RV’s in Vancouver

The improved flood resilience will not only protect First Nations, he added, but all of Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley. He said Shxwhá:y Village is making every effort to carry to reclaim the land with caring and compassion.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been speaking with a lot of these folks since the beginning of summer … making them aware of the most important reasons we have to do this. We are human beings,” Gladstone said.

“We don’t want to mistreat anybody, although yes, we have stated the fact that it is our property, and yes, they are there without permission.”

1:59 Illegally parked RV campers told to vacate Vancouver streets

Encampment resident Rory Lavalley, who has lived at Island 22 Regional Park for about a year, said he doesn’t know where he’ll go come January. Thieves recently attempted to steal his trailer, but without a jack, ended up rendering it immobile instead, he told Global News.

“There’s not too much a person can do down here, for the reason that most of the trailers are a little old and a lot of these trailer parks and whatnot won’t allow you to park in them,” Lavalley explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“So it’s a matter of just trying to find another place like this. We’re not really homeless here, it’s just we can’t afford the rent out there unless you’ve got two incomes coming in to be able to afford something out there.”

Lavalley, who is on disability, said he’s working with BC Housing to find an alternative.

2:05 Two years after atmospheric river floods

Mike Anderson, who has lived at the camp for two or three months, said he’s not worried about the trespass notice because he lives in his truck and can move it anywhere.

“We shouldn’t be here. You’re evicted, you go,” he said.

“It has gotten way out of hand, it shouldn’t have gotten this many people here. It should have stayed the way it was, six or seven trailers, that’s it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Anderson and Lavalley said Shxwhá:y Village has been communicative throughout the process, with Gladstone stopping by regularly to speak with residents.

2:00 Fraser Valley residents wait for flood recovery

In an emailed statement, the City of Chilliwack said it has given BC Housing and local service providers a heads up that the camp’s residents may need support. The municipality, however, is not involved in “the process or timing as it is private property.”

BC Housing told Global News it’s currently confirming locations for several new shelters and supportive housing projects with the City of Chilliwack and will have more information to share at a later date.

1:53 ‘Some of them are literally zombies;’ Residents being cleared from Abbotsford’s troubled Lonzo Park and Ride

“In the meantime, BC Housing is funding outreach teams that are regularly connecting and supporting people experiencing homelessness throughout Chilliwack, including at the Island 22 encampment,” the Crown corporation wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“BC Housing learned of the trespass notice on Mon. Dec. 11. We are working with multiple Ministries to determine next steps and how best to support those at the encampment.”

Gladstone said crews will be visiting the site on Wednesday bins to begin clearing out garbage as a start to the process. They won’t touch anyone’s belongings, he added, but hope to build some momentum prior to January.