Weather

Snow squall watch in effect for northern Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 3:05 pm
Click to play video: '2023-2024 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect'
2023-2024 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect
RELATED: It's the start of December, so you might be wondering about what the winter has in store. This winter, El Niño will play a significant role in weather patterns across Canada and the Northern Hemisphere. Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell has been studying computer models and weather trends to determine if there will be snow for Christmas, and explains what this means – Dec 1, 2023
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for northern sections of Peterborough County and City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Issued at 2:35 p.m., Environment Canada says the regions may receive between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow beginning on Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.

The statement is in effect from the Apsley to Woodview area in North Kawartha Township in the county and from Fenelon Falls to Balsam Lake Park in Kawartha Lakes.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada stated.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The agency says people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

