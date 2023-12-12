Snow squall watch in effect for northern Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for northern sections of Peterborough County and City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Issued at 2:35 p.m., Environment Canada says the regions may receive between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow beginning on Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.

The statement is in effect from the Apsley to Woodview area in North Kawartha Township in the county and from Fenelon Falls to Balsam Lake Park in Kawartha Lakes.

Snow squall warnings and watches, and winter weather travel advisories in effect for Northeastern, Eastern and parts of Southwestern Ontario today into tomorrow with chance of heavy snowfall. Visit https://t.co/hxw0GfwkW8 for more information on your specific region. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/fXz7NOsLgV — 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) December 12, 2023

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada stated.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The agency says people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.