Crime

1 man wounded, another arrested following stabbing in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 3:07 pm
FILE - A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Officers were dispatched to Montgomery Road shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday after a stabbing was reported. View image in full screen
FILE - A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Officers were dispatched to Montgomery Road shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday after a stabbing was reported. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
One man was taken to hospital and another was arrested following a stabbing in Kitchener on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to Montgomery Road shortly after 2 p.m., after the stabbing was reported.

Officers found a 47-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and is facing several charges including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death.

Police say the victim and the man who was arrested know each other but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

