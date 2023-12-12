Menu

Crime

2 Toronto men charged after Londoner kidnapped at gunpoint: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 11:15 am
Police in London, Ont., have charged two men from Toronto after a man called 911 to report his friend was being kidnapped at gunpoint from an apartment building downtown.

The friend was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspects and officers arrived while the suspects were fleeing from the building with the victim, police said.

A loaded firearm was found on one of the suspects, police added.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday at a building in the area of Richmond and Mill streets, and police are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage of the area between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on that day to contact them.

Police say a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, both from Toronto, are jointly charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest, pointing a firearm, uttering threats of death or bodily harm, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration certificate, possessing a regulated firearm, and using of a firearm during an indictable offence.

The 19-year-old is also charged with careless use of a firearm and occupying a vehicle with a firearm while the 20-year-old faces additional charges of careless handling a firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

Police would not say whether the suspects and victim, described only as an adult man, were known to each other.

“We won’t release any more information about that specific question at this moment,” Const. Matt Dawson said. “Once more information comes to light and we feel that’s necessary, we’ll put that in there.”

The investigation is ongoing.

