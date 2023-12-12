Menu

Canada

Quebec cold case: Man faces first-degree murder charge in young girl’s 1994 killing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2023 10:22 am
Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the killing of a young girl in a Montreal suburb nearly three decades ago. Investigators with province's cold case unit say a 61-year-old man detained at the La Macaza medium security prison has been arrested in the 1994 killing of Marie-Chantale Desjardins, shown in this police handout photo, and will face a first-degree murder charge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec.
Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the killing of a young girl in a Montreal suburb nearly three decades ago. Investigators with province's cold case unit say a 61-year-old man detained at the La Macaza medium security prison has been arrested in the 1994 killing of Marie-Chantale Desjardins, shown in this police handout photo, and will face a first-degree murder charge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec.
Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested a 61-year-old prison inmate in the killing of a young girl in a Montreal suburb nearly three decades ago.

Investigators say Réal Courtemanche, detained at La Macaza Institution in Quebec’s Laurentians region, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 1994 killing of Marie-Chantale Desjardins.

Desjardins was just 10 years old when she disappeared on July 16, 1994, after she left a friend’s house at the end of the day in Ste-Thérèse, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Her body was found four days later in the neighbouring community of Rosemère in the woods behind a shopping centre.

Provincial police say Courtemanche will appear before a judge later Tuesday in St-Jérôme, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Authorities say the arrest was made possible thanks to innovative methods in forensic biology by the province’s crime lab.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

