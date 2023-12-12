Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after needle incident at Kitchener mall: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 10:50 am
Fairview Park Mall Kitchener View image in full screen
Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener. Google Maps
Waterloo Regional Police say one person was taken into custody following an incident involving a needle at Fairview Park Mall over the weekend.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to the mall shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday after police received reports about a person with a gun as well as a person waving a syringe around in the food court.

When the officers reached the food court, they soon determined that the gun reports were false.

That said, they did make an arrest in connection with the syringe incident.

Police say a 33-year-old woman from Kitchener has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

