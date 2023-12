Send this page to someone via email

The deck on the riverbank at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan in Saskatoon was on fire Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it received a report of a fire along the riverbank at 7:46 a.m. in the 900 block of Spadina Crescent East.

Fire crews found the fire under the deck.

The fire investigator estimated the damage at $10,000, saying it stemmed from an open-air fire that was left unattended.

The Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan deck was on fire Tuesday morning. Saskatoon Fire Department