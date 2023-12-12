Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Underground garage entered, SUV damaged: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 12, 2023 9:43 am
Guelph police say a window of an SUV was found smashed after someone broke into an underground parking garage on Monday. The damage is estimated between $500-$1,000. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a window of an SUV was found smashed after someone broke into an underground parking garage on Monday. The damage is estimated between $500-$1,000. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say one SUV has been damaged after an unknown individual broke into a vehicle in a parking garage.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a resident on Waterloo Avenue near Wellington Street discovered a window had been smashed out of his vehicle.

Trending Now

Minor theft is being reported.

The damage is between $500 and $1,000.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices