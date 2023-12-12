Underground garage entered, SUV damaged: Guelph police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say one SUV has been damaged after an unknown individual broke into a vehicle in a parking garage.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a resident on Waterloo Avenue near Wellington Street discovered a window had been smashed out of his vehicle.

Minor theft is being reported.

The damage is between $500 and $1,000.