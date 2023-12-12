Ottawa turning to ‘history books’ with war-time housing plan revival

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa will revamp a Second World War-era housing plan to speed up the pace of home building in Canada, Housing Minister Sean Fraser says.

Fraser on Tuesday confirmed Global News’ report from Monday that the federal government was dusting off a program nearly 80 years ago run by what was at the time known as Wartime Housing Limited to provide standardized housing blueprints to builders.

“In many instances, these homes were being built in a period of about 36 hours, and we intend to take these lessons from our history books and bring them into the 21st century,” Fraser told reporters in Ottawa.

“We are going to be moving forward with a catalogue of pre-approved designs at the federal level.”

Fraser added the government will begin consultations on the matter in January.

The program from Wartime Housing Limited, and its successor Canada Housing and Mortgage Commission (CMHC), saw hundreds of thousands of homes built from thousands of plans approved by the federal housing agency.

Many of these homes, dubbed “strawberry box” houses or “victory homes,” were built for returning Second World War veterans, and are still standing in many Canadian neighborhoods.

Fraser’s vision for the modern revamp will include various styles of homes.

“I will be looking for pre-approved designs for multiplexes, for mid-rise buildings, for student housing, for seniors, residences and other small to medium scale residential properties,” he said.

“This will include garden suites and laneway homes and different kinds of houses that will solve the challenges that our communities are facing today.”

Homebuilders, of course, can continue to build that won’t be included in the pre-approved designs, Fraser added, but he said that process will include several efficiencies.

“The catalogue of pre-approved designs, is going to be tied to existing building codes. The National Building Code, which we will seek to make changes to in the future, but will also be designed to mirror the requirements of provincial building codes that are implemented across the country,” he said.

“We’re going to ensure that the pre-approved designs meet the standards to access CMHC programs so we can reduce the administrative barriers on applicants who are seeking to go through the process.”

