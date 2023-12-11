Menu

Canada

Should B.C. expand its specialty licence plate program? ICBC wants your input

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 8:12 pm
ICBC is asking the public to weigh in on the idea of expanding its specialty licence plate program. View image in full screen
ICBC is asking the public to weigh in on the idea of expanding its specialty licence plate program. Global News
How do you feel about specialty licence plates?

It’s a question ICBC is asking, as the public insurer weighs the possibility of adding non-profit organizations and charities to its licence plate offerings.

ICBC currently offers a limited selection of specialized plates, including veterans’ plates, collector plates, personalized plates and BC Parks plates, which raise money for the provincial parks system.

Changes to ICBC online insurance renewals and validation decals announced

The insurer has now launched a public survey to ask British Columbians how they feel about the of allowing non-profits and charities to issue specialized plates to generate revenue as well.

“We’ve seen the popularity of specialty plates in other jurisdictions and how British Columbians have embraced BC Parks plates,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a media release.

“The time is right to look at expanding the program and I encourage all motorists to take the survey today.”

You can fill out the ICBC survey here.

 

