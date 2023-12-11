Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating jewelry store robbery involving ‘chemical weapons’ in Chinatown

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 7:08 pm
Calgary police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that happened in Chinatown on Monday during which "chemical weapons" were allegedly deployed. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that happened in Chinatown on Monday during which "chemical weapons" were allegedly deployed. Global News
Calgary police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that happened in Chinatown on Monday during which “chemical weapons” were allegedly deployed.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers were called to Dragon City Mall located in the 300 block of Centre Street Northeast at 4:30 p.m.

Police said chemical weapons were used by the suspects, but no serious injuries were reported at this time.

The Calgary Fire Department confirmed to Global News that smoke bombs and pepper spray were deployed and firefighters are ventilating the building.

Police said they do not have details about the suspects at this time.

More to come…

