Salvation Army begins distributing unprecedented number of Christmas hampers in Kelowna

Monday marked day one of hamper distribution for the Salvation Army in Kelowna, B.C., with this year marking the most hampers the organization has handed out in its history.

“This is our highest amount,” said Darryn Titterington, community ministries coordinator in Kelowna.

This year, 880 hampers are being distributed compared to 575 last year, marking a nearly 35-per cent jump.

“Our case workers are being told that after rent, after utilities, there’s very little to anything left to be able to provide things for the family,” Titterington said.

Titterington added that a majority of people coming in for help include working people struggling to make ends meet amid inflation.

“We’re barely scraping by and my husband and I have decent jobs,” said Brigette Newell. “We’re double income, so it’s insane.”

Newell said she works in a long term care facility while her husband is employed at the hospital.

The pair has four children aged five to 16 and this time of year can add a lot of additional financial stress.

Newell added that the hamper goes a long way in getting through the holiday season.

“It takes a huge weight off of my shoulders and having four kids, it’s a lot so on the finances as well as like, emotionally so they really take that out for us, ” Newell told Global News.

Christmas hampers include toys for the children and grocery gift cards for holiday meals.

Newell said she doesn’t know how the family would pull Christmas together without an organization like the Salvation Army.

“Probably have a mental breakdown,” Newell said. “It’s really, really important in the community.”

The demand is so high this year that it has prompted the Salvation Army to extend its distribution hours from a week to a week and a half.

“There’s so many people we can’t fit it all into one week,” Titterington said.

Newell said she’s very thankful to the organization and the community at large for helping families in need.

“I’m extremely grateful, extremely grateful and to the community, like the donations are amazing,” she said. “We appreciate everything.”