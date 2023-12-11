25-bed shelter opens in Salmon Arm, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm’s unhoused population will now have access to a secure place to go with the opening of a new long-term shelter at 341 Fraser Ave.

“Access to safe, low-barrier shelter for the unhoused is a vital component of a healthy community,” Alan Harrison, mayor of Salmon Arm, said in a press release.

“Providing a warm, safe place to stay is the first step in helping people move forward. The City of Salmon Arm is grateful for the work of BC Housing and CMHA for helping to make that a reality.”

The shelter is open year-round, 24 hours a day and provides 25 beds for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the community, as well as daily meals and support services. The Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke is operating the shelter.

The province, through BC Housing, and the City of Salmon Arm worked together to open the modular shelter on a city-owned lot.

BC Housing and the city negotiated a lease on the site for 10 years, with an option to extend for another five years. BC Housing will provide approximately $1.5 million in annual operating funding for the shelter.

The shelter repurposes pre-existing modular units, allowing it to be built quickly and at a lower cost.

Dawn Dunlop, executive director of CMHA-SR, said the Marshlands shelter will connect individuals to resources and supports that will foster individuals moving into permanent stable housing.