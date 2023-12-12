Menu

Education

Queen’s University students hold silent protest in response to cuts

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 9:05 am
Click to play video: 'Queen’s students hold silent protest in response to upcoming cuts'
Queen’s students hold silent protest in response to upcoming cuts
Queen's University is nearly $50 million in the hole. On Monday, there was a town hall to continue a discussion around the impact of spending cuts. Outside, meanwhile, students held a 'silent' protest to let their voices be heard.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While it wasn’t as loud as your average protest, a silent protest at Queen’s University on Monday wasn’t any less important.

“We’ve been holding a silent protest just as people are coming into the faculty of arts and science town hall,” said master’s student Megan Zelle. “We’re trying to raise awareness and amplify our voices about these cuts and the conversations we’ve been excluded from.”

Students, like Benjamin Madden, lined the entrance to Monday’s town hall to express their disappointment at the recent announcement of cuts across the university and what they describe as a lack of communication.

“It felt like a betrayal them not being forthright. It’s just disrespectful to every student that comes to Queen’s,” Madden said.

The potential removal of smaller classes was another point of contention, with some students worried classes they originally planned to take might not be available for much longer.

Story continues below advertisement

The university declined an interview but said in an emailed statement that it is “facing a serious financial situation, with our operating costs currently outpacing our revenues.”

Trending Now

“We are doing all we can to protect our core academic mission of research and teaching, and to minimize any impacts on students, faculty and staff,” it said.

But Zelle says they want more than just explanations, they want to be included in the discussion.

“I like to think that a university is a university because of the students so to exclude the students from even the possibility of having these conversations, it was really upsetting.”

And those feelings have led to some students debating whether or not this is the school for them. The students say they’re remaining hopeful that the university can come to a solution that’s beneficial to all.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

