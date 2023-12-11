Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators probing suspicious death in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 4:47 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
File photo of homicide investigators. Clayton Little / Global News
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., where a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to 62 Avenue near 121 Street in Newton around 9 a.m., to reports of a “suspicious vehicle.”

Investigators name father in Richmond double homicide
When officers arrived, they found a body.

Mounties said they are working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to determine “if criminality was a factor” in the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

