Homicide investigators probing suspicious death in Surrey

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., where a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday.
Surrey RCMP said officers were called to 62 Avenue near 121 Street in Newton around 9 a.m., to reports of a “suspicious vehicle.”
When officers arrived, they found a body.
Mounties said they are working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to determine “if criminality was a factor” in the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
