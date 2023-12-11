Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police clamp down on impaired driving with its holiday checkstop program

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 4:37 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
The Winnipeg Police Service has once again started up its holiday checkstop program for this year, in an effort to cut down on impaired driving.

The program, which began at the start of the month, is expected to run all the way through New Year’s Eve. In a press release on Monday, the agency noted that impaired driving contributes to nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in Manitoba.

Officials said that they’ve stopped 883 vehicles since the start of the program this year, conducted 591 roadside breath tests, and issued five impaired operation offences. Of the breath tests conducted, eight resulted in warnings and six in failed tests.

One arrest warrant was also executed. Officers also handed out 28 traffic offence tickets.

Over the holidays last year, officials stopped a total of 2,929 vehicles. Twenty-eight drivers were charged and 47 were handed immediate driving prohibitions.

At the start of the program on Dec. 1, Winnipeg police said that anyone planning to drive over the holidays should not do so when impaired.

Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP launch annual impaired-driving checkstop campaign
