Raplapla: Montreal’s unique doll adoption centre and hospital

As the holiday season is underway, toys are often on our minds and shopping lists, with many of them being disposable.

But a Montreal toy factory has found a way to extend toys’ lives and create life-long companions meant to last generations with the help of a needle, some thread and storytelling.

Raplapla is a doll factory and hospital, where children like four year-old Victoria Rodgers can check in their damaged toys for repairs.

Victoria’s Sugar Plum Fairy had a little accident that left her stuffing exposed and some bald spots on her head.

“Because Lola attacked it. Lola the dog,” explained Victoria.

At Raplapla’s doll hospital, Sugar Plum Fairy gets an inspection and diagnosis. Victoria and the hospital’s “toy surgeon”, Dominique Dansereau, make a treatment plan.

They resolve to upgrade Sugar Plum Fairy to Queen, by giving her a crown that will hide her bald spots.

Then the doll is checked in to one of the hospital’s nine beds, tucked under the covers with a snuggly friend of her own, a tiny owl stuffy.

The doll hospital is part of the fabric of a larger concept at Raplapla.

Everyone has a unique story and and an adoption certificate.

Léo the dog was inspired by Quebec singer Leo Ferrer and was given his same hairdo: Einstein-like hair only on the sides.

His adoption certificate reads: “he is vegetarian and loves hugs, despite his grumpiness.”

Mr. Tsé Tsé is a customer favourite.

It’s made with locally manufactured organic cotton and is zero-waste.

Its outfits are made with leftover designer fabric.

The Raplapla dolls are made to be life-long friends to children.

“To accompany them through some bad stuff and some good stuff and they become real companions,” said Dansereau.

The concept was created by owner Erica Perrot 18 years ago with Églantine, a doll she made for her baby daughter.

The store grew over time, weaving a tightly-knit team made of members like Nina Cooren, who became a customer when she was a little girl.

“I remember I had one of these dolls and people at the time didn’t really get the look of it, cause you know they’re very unique but I just loved it so much,” said Coreen who is now a seamstress at the shop.

Soon, that love Coreen had for her doll will be spread across the city.

Montreal has chosen one of their rattles to be part of the new Bienvenue bébé box that will be distributed to newborn Montrealers next year.

Raplapla’s toys and concept are a sustainable choice that marvels customers and comforts those like Victoria, who know they can leave their precious friends in good hands.

“Bye,” said Victoria as she blew a kiss to Sugar Plum Fairy.