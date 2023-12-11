$900 worth of Lego stolen from business in Guelph’s south end

Guelph police say $900 worth of Lego has been stolen from a business in the city’s south end.
Investigators said officers responded to a theft at a business on Stone Road on Friday evening.
Police said two men went into the store separately, with one of them taking several boxes of Lego and walking out, setting off alarms.
The second man loaded a cart with Lego sets and followed the first individual out of the store, according to police.
The first man was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and a grey hat.
The second wore a pale yellow tracksuit with the hood up.
