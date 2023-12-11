Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$900 worth of Lego stolen from business in Guelph’s south end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 11, 2023 11:23 am
Guelph police say two men separately went into a business on Friday evening, stole several boxes of Lego and left the store. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two men separately went into a business on Friday evening, stole several boxes of Lego and left the store. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say $900 worth of Lego has been stolen from a business in the city’s south end.

Investigators said officers responded to a theft at a business on Stone Road on Friday evening.

Police said two men went into the store separately, with one of them taking several boxes of Lego and walking out, setting off alarms.

The second man loaded a cart with Lego sets and followed the first individual out of the store, according to police.

Trending Now

The first man was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and a grey hat.

The second wore a pale yellow tracksuit with the hood up.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices