Saskatoon SPCA hosts month long adoption drive

Saskatoon’s SPCA is working around the clock to find as many homes for their animal residents as possible during the Christmas season.

The SPCA plans to move to a new home in the northwest of the city. To help with the move it has partnered with Veterinary Centres of America (VCA) Canada, to sponsor all remaining cats and dogs. The animals will be vaccinated and microchipped.

“It’s a great way for us to kind of get some animals in some homes, in some loving homes, forever homes and you know at the same time help us to basically have not too many animals in our care come the end of the month if that’s possible,” Fred Dyck, executive director of the Saskatoon SPCA.

According to Dyck, there are no slow periods for him and his staff, as animals end up at the shelter all throughout the year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the community in. Even if you’ve already adopted and you just want to come and see what our new facility looks like we love to see people knocking on our door in January,” Dyck said.

Finding the new location did cause renovations to start a little later than scheduled, but Dyck maintains that the new facility will be state-art-of-the-art.

The SPC said they will be open for business come January third, helping to continue to find forever homes for animals who need it the most.