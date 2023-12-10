London, Ont. integrity commissioner recommends city reprimand councillor for online posts

Send this page to someone via email

London’s integrity commissioner is calling for a city councillor to be reprimanded for her posts on social media.

Ward 4 councillor Susan Stevenson tweeted about homelessness on the social platform X back in September.

In a decision released on Friday, the integrity commissioner said Stevenson’s posts showed photos of homeless people where their identities could be visible, which was a violation of the council’s Code of Conduct.

“Although not blatantly an act of abuse or bullying, the photos inappropriately infringed the personal privacy of the individuals involved, reflecting a disregard for the impact the post could have on the individuals involved and the homeless community at large,” the report stated.

Speaking with 980 CFPL, Stevenson says she was “shocked” when she was informed via email on Friday, but even more shocked that she was not given the opportunity to respond.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have lots to say and lots to present around that issue but I was not given the opportunity,” she said.

“The first complaint, I was notified and given 10 days. I provided the written response and they agreed with me and I was found that my behaviour was fine. On the second one, they had not notified me until they notified me that I was in breach,” Stevenson said.

The councillor said she tweeted the photos to prove that “we are in a crisis in the city. People are in crisis on the streets,” she said. “I wish to have the difficult conversation of what it is that we’re doing that’s working (and) not working, and what is needed to help people who are caught in homelessness on our streets.”

It will be up to city council to decide whether to formally reprimand Stevenson.

Stevenson says the talk will take place during the Dec. 19 meeting.