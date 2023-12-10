Police investigating shooting in Mississauga nightclub parking lot

See more sharing options

A victim is in stable condition after being shot in a nightclub parking lot in Mississauga early Sunday morning, according to police.

Peel police said they received a call for a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said a victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital before officers arrived.

The victim is now in stable condition and has non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, police said.

Police said they are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.

