Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough bar fight: police

A man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.
Police said they responded to reports of a large bar fight just after 3 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East.
Several people received minor injuries as a result of the altercation, police said.
During the incident, a man was stabbed and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police told Global News officers are still investigating and there have been no arrests at this time.
