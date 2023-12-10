Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough bar fight: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

Police said they responded to reports of a large bar fight just after 3 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East.

Several people received minor injuries as a result of the altercation, police said.

During the incident, a man was stabbed and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police told Global News officers are still investigating and there have been no arrests at this time.

