Quebec man charged with 2nd degree murder after toddler’s death at home daycare

A 34-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder after the death of a toddler who was found severely injured at a home daycare northeast of Montreal.
Tomy Carranza Ladry appeared by video conference in a Montreal courtroom Saturday morning from Joliette, Que., where he is being detained.
He was formally accused of causing the 18-month-old’s death between Dec. 4 and 5.
However, Carranza Ladry’s case was postponed to Dec. 14, when he is expected to appear in court in Joliette.
Earlier this week, police responded to a call about a child with serious injuries at a home daycare in L’Assomption, Que.
The toddler died hours later in hospital.
