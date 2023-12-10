Menu

Crime

Quebec man charged with 2nd degree murder after toddler’s death at home daycare

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2023 4:02 pm
Global National: Dec. 9
A 34-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder after the death of a toddler who was found severely injured at a home daycare northeast of Montreal.

Tomy Carranza Ladry appeared by video conference in a Montreal courtroom Saturday morning from Joliette, Que., where he is being detained.

He was formally accused of causing the 18-month-old’s death between Dec. 4 and 5.

However, Carranza Ladry’s case was postponed to Dec. 14, when he is expected to appear in court in Joliette.

Earlier this week, police responded to a call about a child with serious injuries at a home daycare in L’Assomption, Que.

The toddler died hours later in hospital.

