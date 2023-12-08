Menu

Crime

Quebec man arrested in killing of child at daycare northeast of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 5:12 pm
On Tuesday, police responded to a call about a child under the age of three with serious injuries at a home daycare in L'Assomption, Que. The toddler died hours later in hospital. View image in full screen
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler who was found seriously injured at a home daycare this week northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the suspect, from Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Que., was arrested Friday for what police are now calling a homicide.

A spokesperson for the Crown prosecutors office did not have information about charges.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call about a child under the age of three with serious injuries at a home daycare in L’Assomption, Que.

The toddler died hours later in hospital.

Detectives met with numerous witnesses and an autopsy was ordered.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

