Crime

Amber Alert issued for missing child in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Amber Alert issued for missing child in Surrey, B.C.'
An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl who has gone missing in Surrey, B.C.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl who has gone missing.

Surrey RCMP say the last known location of Ari Jenna Rose McCauley, who is two months old, was southbound on 176 Street and 48th Avenue.

Police also have given a second location in Surrey to be aware of which is the 77 Ave and 146 Street area.

The suspect in a handout photo. View image in full screen
The suspect in a handout photo. RCMP

The suspect is Skylar William McCauley, 27, who is described as 5-8, weighing around 250 pounds with short dirty blond hair and blond facial hair. He was last seen wearing a tan/beige canvas jacket and blue jeans. Police said Skylar is the father of Ari.

Police said they are possibly travelling in a white 2002 Chevy Suburban SUV with the license plate RD 862E

The suspect vehicle image released by police. View image in full screen
The suspect vehicle image released by police. RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. If the suspect is seen, do not approach and call 911, police said.

