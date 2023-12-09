Amber Alert issued for missing child in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl who has gone missing.

Surrey RCMP say the last known location of Ari Jenna Rose McCauley, who is two months old, was southbound on 176 Street and 48th Avenue.

Police also have given a second location in Surrey to be aware of which is the 77 Ave and 146 Street area.

View image in full screen The suspect in a handout photo. RCMP

The suspect is Skylar William McCauley, 27, who is described as 5-8, weighing around 250 pounds with short dirty blond hair and blond facial hair. He was last seen wearing a tan/beige canvas jacket and blue jeans. Police said Skylar is the father of Ari.

Police said they are possibly travelling in a white 2002 Chevy Suburban SUV with the license plate RD 862E

View image in full screen The suspect vehicle image released by police. RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. If the suspect is seen, do not approach and call 911, police said.