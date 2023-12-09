2 women injured in London, Ont. hit and run: police

London, Ont., police say a man is facing charges after a hit and run involving pedestrians Friday evening.
Police responded to the intersection of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road North around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Two women suffered minor injuries, officials say.
Police have since found the driver of the vehicle. A 36-year-old man has been charged.
Police add that there’s no evidence to suggest the crash was hate-motivated.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
