Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 women injured in London, Ont. hit and run: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 9, 2023 3:00 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London, Ont., police say a man is facing charges after a hit and run involving pedestrians Friday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road North around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Two women suffered minor injuries, officials say.

Police have since found the driver of the vehicle. A 36-year-old man has been charged.

Police add that there’s no evidence to suggest the crash was hate-motivated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Man in hospital after hit-and-run crash at Deacon’s Corner, Manitoba RCMP say'
Man in hospital after hit-and-run crash at Deacon’s Corner, Manitoba RCMP say
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices