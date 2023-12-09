2 women injured in London, Ont. hit and run: police

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police say a man is facing charges after a hit and run involving pedestrians Friday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road North around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Two women suffered minor injuries, officials say.

Police have since found the driver of the vehicle. A 36-year-old man has been charged.

Police add that there’s no evidence to suggest the crash was hate-motivated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).