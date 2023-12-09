Menu

Crime

Man found in life-threatening condition on the road after being shot

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 9:54 am
Police in Toronto are investigating after they responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway who had been shot.
Police in Toronto are investigating after they responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway who had been shot. John Hanley / Global News
Police say they responded to reports of a man lying in the road on Wilson Avenue west of Highway 400 Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., calls came in to police about someone lying on the roadway.

Cst. Laura Brabant said the victim had been shot, but police are not sure exactly where the shooting happened.

The man was located on Wilson Avenue and paramedics transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no additional details are available yet and they have opened an investigation into the incident.

