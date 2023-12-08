Menu

Politics

Leonard Marchand named chief justice of British Columbia in ‘historic appointment’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 10:09 pm
New Chief Justice of British Columbia Leonard Marchand.
New Chief Justice of British Columbia Leonard Marchand. B.C. Court of Appeal
Leonard Marchand has been appointed as the new chief justice of the B.C. and Yukon Courts of Appeal in what the B.C. attorney general calls “a historic appointment.”

Marchand is from the Syilx Okanagan Nation and is the first Indigenous person to be appointed as chief justice in the province.

Marchand was appointed to the role Friday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says Marchand has consistently demonstrated a commitment to upholding the principles of “fairness, integrity and the rule of law.”

Prior to his appointment, Marchand was a judge of the Provincial Court of B.C. from 2013 to 2017, and in 2021 was appointed to the B.C. Court of Appeal.

He replaces former B.C. chief justice Robert J. Bauman, who retired in October.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

