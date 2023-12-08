Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s light-rail network ‘ready for winter’

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 5:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Officials with Montreal’s light-rail network says REM ‘ready for winter’'
Officials with Montreal’s light-rail network says REM ‘ready for winter’
WATCH: Following Montreal’s first official snowstorm on Monday, REM officials say despite some hiccups it is prepared for a winter without interruptions. As Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports, there are plans for better communication strategies in order to regain public trust.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal’s first official snowstorm on Monday caused some hiccups for the city’s new REM rail service, but officials said they’re prepared for a winter without interruptions and that there are plans for better communication strategies in order to regain public trust.

“We had a couple of events but we are doing a lot of improvements in terms of operations and on the system,” CDPQ Infra president and CEO Jean-Marc Arbaud said at a press conference on Friday. “We put a really strong emphasis to improve the communication.”

Service on the light-rail system faced some issues this week — including a 45-minute interruption on Friday morning with little notice — to allow Samuel-De-Champlain bridge workers to clear snow from its structures.

To help REM users going forward, a text service will be implemented in the coming weeks to warn them of interruptions, Arbaud said. Adjustments have also been made to the braking systems on the trains after landing doors didn’t open because the trains didn’t stop where they were supposed to.

Story continues below advertisement

“There have been a couple of events for which we are sorry and we are working on this,” said Jennifer Guillette, North American chief of services and operations for Alstom, the manufacturer of the trains.

Maintenance work will also be required and will be done outside of rush hour.

“We have to learn to play better together to be sure that users… are fully satisfied with all the services and the system works well,” Arbaud said.

More on Canada

Despite some blips, the consortium that manages the REM says all equipment for the system — from car doors and brakes to tracks and stations — were built to handle snow, ice and wind.

“The catanery (overhead wire) was designed and built with the 1998 ice storm in mind,” Guillette said. “Equipment was actually tested with some weights on the cable to ensure they were strong enough to handle an ice storm.”

The trains were also built with a snow plow designed to clear up to 40 centimetres of snow.

“We are quite satisfied with the equipment, not yet satisfied with the global operation and we are going to take care of it and we are improving,” said Marc Boucher, senior vice-president of AtkinsRéalis, formerly known as SNC-Lavalin, which worked on the design and construction of the system and is part of managing operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The REM has been operating at 98 per cent frequency since it was inaugurated this summer. Officials hope to achieve 99 per cent in the near future.

Sponsored content

AdChoices