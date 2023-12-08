2 men die on same day in same town of suspected drug overdoses: N.S. police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are dead following a suspected overdose at two separate residences in a rural Nova Scotia community on Friday morning.

According to a media release, police said first responders arrived at both locations in Springhill, N.S., between 10:41 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and seized a “small quantity of unknown substances in pill and powder form and drug paraphernalia” at one home.

“Upon arrival at the first residence, a 31-year-old man was located deceased,” police said in a statement, adding that a 35-year-old man was found dead at another nearby home.

Cumberland County District RCMP is warning the public of the dangers associated with illicit drug use following two suspected overdoses this morning in Cumberland County. https://t.co/8DxWk6n0X3 pic.twitter.com/xQraJBlO9i — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) December 8, 2023

“Street drugs often contain unknown substances and may be of various strengths or dosage.”

Police said an investigation into the details surrounding the overdoses and origins of the substance still remain in its early stage but are requesting anyone with further information to contact the Cumberland County District RCMP.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time,” police added.

“If you suspect an overdose or see someone in medical distress, call 911 immediately.”

Several typical signs of a drug overdose include severe dizziness, drowsiness, slow breathing, and blue or grey lips or fingers.