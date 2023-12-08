Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Whoops! BBC presenter apologizes for flipping the bird on live TV

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 2:29 pm
The BBC's Maryam Moshiri says she was getting ready for a live broadcast and was doing a pretend countdown with her fingers. View image in full screen
The BBC's Maryam Moshiri says she was getting ready for a live broadcast and was doing a pretend countdown with her fingers. Screengrab / BBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A BBC news anchor has apologized for flashing her middle finger during a live news broadcast, saying her obscene gesture was an inside joke and not intended for the public to see.

The BBC’s Maryam Moshiri says she was getting ready for a live broadcast Wednesday and was doing a pretend countdown with her fingers as the director was counting down the seconds until airtime.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera,” she wrote in an apology posted to X Thursday.

“It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really,” she continued, add it was a “silly joke” meant to amuse a “small number of my mates.”

Moshiri’s apology seems to be well-received, with many viewers chiming in to say the flub was more amusing than offensive and gave them a good laugh.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought it was the funniest thing I’ve seen on the BBC in ages,” wrote one supporter.

“You’re a legend, this stuff happens, so ignore anything other than people laughing with you,” agreed another.

Others, too, applauded Moshiri’s quick composure.

Trending Now

“Switching within a second to read the news was even more impressive,” one supporter wrote about the recovery.

“Personally, I think you should be an actress, the skill and range you had switching in that one second was genuinely impressive,” wrote another.

Click to play video: 'Global News bloopers: The funniest gaffes, laughs, and fails of 2021'
Global News bloopers: The funniest gaffes, laughs, and fails of 2021

But despite the support, it appears there’s an element of mystery as to how the clip went viral in the first place.

Story continues below advertisement

According to The Guardian, Robert Coxwell, the gallery producer for the episode, wrote on X that it was “regrettable” someone “found the need to amplify it,” adding that for 10 hours after the flub it “went largely ignored” on social media.

“Until,” he continued in the now-deleted tweet, “someone went on to a BBC system, clipped it up and sent it out.”

Coxwell said it had been taken from an internal archive system called Autorot, adding: “Luckily Autorot provides a log of who did what because it triggers an email to say the clip they wanted is ready to be downloaded.”

He then tweeted: “I am so deep into the workings of Autorot I can’t tell you. Christmas could be coming early for someone!”

More on World
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices