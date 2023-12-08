Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigators name father in Richmond double homicide

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigators name father in Richmond double homicide'
Investigators name father in Richmond double homicide
IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti provided an update and identified one of the victims in the Nov. 30 Richmond double homicide on Goldsmith Drive. Police also confirmed they have a photo of a suspect leaving the scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. homicide investigators have released new information in a shocking double homicide where a father and his 13-year-old son were killed.

In the evening of Nov. 30, Richmond RCMP found the father and son inside their family on Goldsmith Drive, near No. 2 Road.

On Friday, B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) named the father who was killed.

“IHIT investigators are now identifying one of the victims as a 46-year-old male named Derrek Chen, “ IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“We are not identifying the 13-year-old son of Mr. Chen out of respect for him as a minor.“

Click to play video: 'Father and son victims of Richmond double homicide'
Father and son victims of Richmond double homicide

Pierotti said a suspect has been identified through video.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working to determine exactly who that is,” he said.

“An individual was seen leaving the scene of the crime at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 30. This person was wearing a dark coat, a white hat, a dark full-face balaclava-style mask and light blue jeans.”

IHIT will be releasing a photo of the suspect later Friday, who is believed to have fled the scene through nearby London Sports Field.

More on Crime

Pierotti reiterated IHIT’s pleas to the public to come forward if they saw anything suspicious on Nov. 30 in the area of London Sports Field between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“We are looking to speak with everyone who was in that park. There is a family going through the unimaginable, so if you know anyone that may have been in the park, check with them,” Pierotti said.

Trending Now

“We have been out canvassing, but we know there may be people who do not live in the area who may have been at the park at that time.”

IHIT is also asking the public if they were parked, or in the area of, Housman Street, Reynolds Drive, Spender Drive, or Gainsborough Drive at the time of the crime, to contact them as the suspect may have fled in that direction out of the park.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, police released several details regarding the homicides. Previously investigators said they believe someone entered the family home with the intention of “committing a murder.”

Although the homicides are believed to be targeted, investigators said they do not believe the incident to be connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

Click to play video: 'Richmond neighbourhood still in shock over double homicide'
Richmond neighbourhood still in shock over double homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices