Investigators name father in Richmond double homicide

B.C. homicide investigators have released new information in a shocking double homicide where a father and his 13-year-old son were killed.

In the evening of Nov. 30, Richmond RCMP found the father and son inside their family on Goldsmith Drive, near No. 2 Road.

On Friday, B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) named the father who was killed.

“IHIT investigators are now identifying one of the victims as a 46-year-old male named Derrek Chen, “ IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“We are not identifying the 13-year-old son of Mr. Chen out of respect for him as a minor.“

Pierotti said a suspect has been identified through video.

“We are working to determine exactly who that is,” he said.

“An individual was seen leaving the scene of the crime at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 30. This person was wearing a dark coat, a white hat, a dark full-face balaclava-style mask and light blue jeans.”

IHIT will be releasing a photo of the suspect later Friday, who is believed to have fled the scene through nearby London Sports Field.

Pierotti reiterated IHIT’s pleas to the public to come forward if they saw anything suspicious on Nov. 30 in the area of London Sports Field between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“We are looking to speak with everyone who was in that park. There is a family going through the unimaginable, so if you know anyone that may have been in the park, check with them,” Pierotti said.

“We have been out canvassing, but we know there may be people who do not live in the area who may have been at the park at that time.”

IHIT is also asking the public if they were parked, or in the area of, Housman Street, Reynolds Drive, Spender Drive, or Gainsborough Drive at the time of the crime, to contact them as the suspect may have fled in that direction out of the park.

Last week, police released several details regarding the homicides. Previously investigators said they believe someone entered the family home with the intention of “committing a murder.”

Although the homicides are believed to be targeted, investigators said they do not believe the incident to be connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.