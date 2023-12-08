Is Shohei Ohtani headed to the Toronto Blue Jays? Speculation that a decision could come Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Speculation is running wild that a decision from Shohei Ohtani on which team he will sign with could come as early as Friday.

A post on X from sportswriter Jon Morosi said a “decision is imminent, possibly as early as today,” with the Toronto Blue Jays as one of the finalists.

Some social media users have even begun tracking a private jet, flying Friday from John Wayne Airport in California to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The plane is set to touch down in Toronto just after 4:30 p.m. local time, according to FlightAware.

Some people have speculated that Ohtani is on that plane.

Morosi reported that Ohtani would likely have to face an “extensive” physical exam with him likely getting a “record-setting contract,” meaning if he makes his choice within the next day, it likely won’t be finalized for several days.

Ohtani, a 29-year-old two-way Japanese superstar, is expected to command a massive long-term deal that could be worth around US$500 million.

He spent the first six years of his Major League Baseball career with the Los Angeles Angels but has yet to make the playoffs.

He underwent elbow surgery last August that will prevent him from pitching until 2025 but he’s expected to be ready to play as a designated hitter this spring.

— With files from The Canadian Press