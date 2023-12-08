Regina man charged with October murder, multiple stabbings, robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old Regina man was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

The accused, Gregory David Keepness, is charged with the killing of 36-year-old Jessica Anne Matechuck.

Police found her body in a Regina residence in the 200 block of Ottawa Street on October 8.

He made his first appearance on the murder charge at Regina Provincial Court on Friday morning.

Keepness is also facing two charges of attempted murder in connection to stabbings, one on October 8 in the 2100 block of Broder Street and another on October 18.

He also is charged with robbery that occurred at the time of one of the stabbings.

He made his first appearance on the stabbings and robbery on October 24.