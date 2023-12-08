Man arrested after weapons incident in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A man was spotted with a number of weapons in the Centreville area of Kitchener on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the received several calls about the sighting near Kinzie and Thaler avenues, shortly before 4 p.m.

While callers spotted the weapons, police say there were no reports that he fired or pointed them at anyone.

When officers reached the scene, police say they arrested a 42-year-old man. He is facing a number of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of release order.

During the arrest, police say the officers discovered that the guns were replicas, however, the accused was also armed with other prohibited weapons.