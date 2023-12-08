Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after weapons incident in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 12:04 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was spotted with a number of weapons in the Centreville area of Kitchener on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the received several calls about the sighting near Kinzie and Thaler avenues, shortly before 4 p.m.

While callers spotted the weapons, police say there were no reports that he fired or pointed them at anyone.

When officers reached the scene, police say they arrested a 42-year-old man. He is facing a number of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of release order.

Trending Now

During the arrest, police say the officers discovered that the guns were replicas, however, the accused was also armed with other prohibited weapons.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices