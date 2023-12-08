Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store has been safely recovered

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 11:21 am
Crosby the kitten has been returned to Pet Patrol. View image in full screen
Crosby the kitten has been returned to Pet Patrol. Pet Patrol / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The kitten who was stolen from a pet store in Waterloo has finally been recovered and is back in the hands of the adoption agency which had been fostering him.

The little one, who is named Crosby, was taken by a man from a pet store in Waterloo back on Nov. 24, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

A man walked into the store, took the kitten from a cage before concealing it and walking out of the store.

A few days later, police announced that they had arrested a 58-year-old man from Waterloo, before charging him with theft under $5,000.

But at the time, the kitten had not been recovered, police said.

Pet Patrol Cat Rescue, a volunteer-based organization that attempts to help orphaned or abandoned cats find their furever homes including the Pat Valu where Crosby the kitten was taken, says he is home.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The organization announced his return on Facebook, although it did not provide many details about the kitten’s recovery.

“Crosby’s big adventure has been a whirlwind, but he has returned back to our care,” they announced on Facebook. “Crosby has lost some weight and he has a bit of a cold, so he’ll be going for a full check-up soon to make sure he’s in top-top health. Thank you to everyone that donated towards his care.”

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices