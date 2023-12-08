Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store has been safely recovered

Send this page to someone via email

The kitten who was stolen from a pet store in Waterloo has finally been recovered and is back in the hands of the adoption agency which had been fostering him.

The little one, who is named Crosby, was taken by a man from a pet store in Waterloo back on Nov. 24, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

A man walked into the store, took the kitten from a cage before concealing it and walking out of the store.

A few days later, police announced that they had arrested a 58-year-old man from Waterloo, before charging him with theft under $5,000.

But at the time, the kitten had not been recovered, police said.

Pet Patrol Cat Rescue, a volunteer-based organization that attempts to help orphaned or abandoned cats find their furever homes including the Pat Valu where Crosby the kitten was taken, says he is home.

The organization announced his return on Facebook, although it did not provide many details about the kitten’s recovery.

“Crosby’s big adventure has been a whirlwind, but he has returned back to our care,” they announced on Facebook. “Crosby has lost some weight and he has a bit of a cold, so he’ll be going for a full check-up soon to make sure he’s in top-top health. Thank you to everyone that donated towards his care.”