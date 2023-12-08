Cyclist struck by London, Ont. police vehicle: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a cyclist was struck by a police vehicle in London, Ont., earlier this week.
The incident occurred on Thursday, around 4:30 p.m., in the area of York Street and William Street.
According to police, the cyclist suffered a serious injury and was transported to hospital, but has since been released.
York Street was closed with no access between William Street and Adelaide Street North but has since reopened as of early Friday morning.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was later contacted and has since invoked their mandate.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.
