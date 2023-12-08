Menu

Health

Kids’ close screen time leads to rise in nearsightedness, eye doctor says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 10:56 am
Kids are spending too much time using devices with close screens, like smartphones, the Canadian Ophthamalogical Society says. View image in full screen
Kids are spending too much time using devices with close screens, like smartphones, the Canadian Ophthamalogical Society says. Nathan Gross/Global News
The Canadian Ophthalmological Society says parents should consider giving screen-free presents this holiday season.

The society’s Dr. Stephanie Anne Dotchin says kids’ screen time has been on the rise over the past few years, which translates to an increase in vision problems — particularly nearsightedness — especially when it comes to heavy use of close screens like tablets or smartphones.

The amount of daily screen time, she said, increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many kids moved to virtual schooling, but it has remained high even as things returned to normal.

“(Kids spend) 4.4 hours a day in front of a screen on average, which is 1.2 more hours than before the pandemic,” Dotchin told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“We’d like to see that number go down to at least pre-pandemic levels, if not less.”

Winnipeg optometrist says nearsightedness in children becoming an ‘epidemic’
That number, Dotchin said, would ideally be chopped in half.

“Two hours a day, maximum, would be great to see for our kids — and limit particularly that near-screen time work, closer than 30 centimetres, like the tablet and the iPhone.”

In addition to the physical impacts too much close screen time can have on kids’ vision, there are other impacts of spending too much time on a device as well.

“In addition, it can make you feel lethargic and less social in general,” she said.

Traveling vision clinic bringing sight to rural Manitoba
