Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman damaged vehicle with rock in Toronto Jewish school parking lot: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 10:27 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman has been arrested and charged with mischief after allegedly damaging someone’s vehicle with a rock in Toronto.

Toronto police suspect the vandalism was hate-motivated.

Investigators said the incident was reported around 1 a.m. on Nov. 25 in the parking lot of a Jewish school and community daycare centre near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

They said the car was parked in the parking lot and damaged when it was hit by a rock. The incident was caught on camera and police said they were able to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, Toronto police arrested a 33-year-old woman and charged her with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The arrest comes as incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are reportedly on the rise in Toronto and around Ontario amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Ford government unveiled $20.5 million in new funding to allow spaces — including Jewish schools and daycare centres — to increase security and respond to threats.

Organizations can apply for up to $20,000 to spend on private security, cameras or cleaning up offensive graffiti.

Toronto police have also stepped up its enforcement of hate-motivated crimes, dedicating more officers and tools to the issue.

Both the Toronto police chief and the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism have reported increases in hate-motivated crimes.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices