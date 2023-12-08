Woman damaged vehicle with rock in Toronto Jewish school parking lot: police

A woman has been arrested and charged with mischief after allegedly damaging someone’s vehicle with a rock in Toronto.
Toronto police suspect the vandalism was hate-motivated.
Investigators said the incident was reported around 1 a.m. on Nov. 25 in the parking lot of a Jewish school and community daycare centre near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.
They said the car was parked in the parking lot and damaged when it was hit by a rock. The incident was caught on camera and police said they were able to identify the suspect.
On Wednesday, Toronto police arrested a 33-year-old woman and charged her with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
The arrest comes as incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are reportedly on the rise in Toronto and around Ontario amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.
On Thursday, the Ford government unveiled $20.5 million in new funding to allow spaces — including Jewish schools and daycare centres — to increase security and respond to threats.
Organizations can apply for up to $20,000 to spend on private security, cameras or cleaning up offensive graffiti.
Toronto police have also stepped up its enforcement of hate-motivated crimes, dedicating more officers and tools to the issue.
Both the Toronto police chief and the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism have reported increases in hate-motivated crimes.
