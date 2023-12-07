Menu

Canada

Stray cat recovering after front leg amputation: BC SPCA

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 4:36 pm
A stray cat had its front left leg amputated after it was found by a rescuer. View image in full screen
A stray cat had its front left leg amputated after it was found by a rescuer. BC SPCA
A stray cat has been saved from the street, and a serious injury, by a good neighbour and the BC SPCA.

A one-year-old grey Tabby, who has been named Peggy, was found in Barriere “limping horribly.”

The community member brought her to a nearby cat rescue facility. Peggy was then surrendered to the BC SPCA Kamloops animal centre for treatment.

“When Peggy came into the centre, we could tell her front left leg was seriously injured,” said Daria Evans, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kamloops animal centre. “She couldn’t put any weight on it at all. We immediately brought her to a veterinary clinic.”

The vet quickly determined Peggy’s leg was broken and that she had been living with the injury for quite some time. The leg was deemed impossible to save.

She was also treated for ear mites and had a thorough cleaning.

“Peggy is a super outgoing, young cat,” Evans said.  “She is so chatty and is always meowing for love and attention.”

Evans added that the removal of Peggy’s front leg hasn’t slowed her down at all.

“She is being so playful and is just the most amazing cat,” Evans said.

Peggy will be available for adoption but will need time to heal first.

If you can help Peggy or other animals in need, BC SPCA can be contacted online on its website.

