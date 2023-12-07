Calgary Transit’s city-wide snow detours hit some icy spots with riders

For the first time, Calgary Transit used its city-wide snow detours but the initiative garnered mixed results. A warning went out at 5 p.m. Wednesday but confusion reigned supreme Thursday morning at some bus stops that had buses detouring to other spots, leaving behind some would-be transit riders.

Naomi chose to not give her last name to Global News, but she did give transit a what-for.

“What do you mean it’s not even coming here? When did this happen?” Naomi says. “Oh, did you know about this? So why is it happening?”

Just a few minutes later a bus did arrive, when it wasn’t supposed to. So, Naomi did make it to work on time.

Jenn Boyer, acting lead of communications and information at Calgary Transit, says while things didn’t go perfectly but it wasn’t all bad.

“Overall, it went successfully this morning. This is our first time trying this solution out, there are going to be hiccups for customers, hiccups for operators. But in our new innovative approach it’s going to mitigate issues we have seen in the past.”

Issues like buses getting stuck or sliding down hills, stranding riders for long periods of time during severe weather. After today’s effort Boyer says transit will see where things went wrong and how they can be corrected for the next time.

“By putting the information out on the website ahead of time, customers know what to expect and know how to plan their routes. Whereas before we weren’t proactive in nature. There was more uncertainty when people would head out in severe weather. They would not know what to expect.”

Boyer says the notice also went out on the transit app, but the organization will consider other options to try and ensure riders get the message for the next storm.

Transit rider Desiree Pisoni says she knew the delays were in effect but it didn’t help.

“I just saw it on my app here on transit and it doesn’t specify what kind of detour,” said Pisoni. “According to this, it should be coming but its already delayed. Hopefully I get to work.”

After about 40 minutes, Pisoni gave up and left the bus stop to find another ride.

Transit called off the snow detours by 3 p.m. Boyer says a handful of buses still got stuck around the city but that pales in comparison to what used to happen when up to 100 buses would be taken out of commission by storms.