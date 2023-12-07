Winnipeg basketball ref accused of sex crimes against colleagues, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a series of incidents alleged to have taken place when he and two victims were working as basketball referees.

Winnipeg police said they began investigating the case in the spring after two men came forward and reported separate incidents that they say occurred when all three were employed by the Manitoba Association of Basketball Officials (MABO) between 2010 and 2020.

Both victims were over 18 at the time of the incidents.

According to police, the men said they didn’t initially report what happened to police, as the accused was in a position of authority and they were concerned about the potential impact on their careers.

Michael Shane Maryk, 42, was charged in late November with two counts of sexual assault and one count of an indecent act.

Police said the first victim was in a closed office with the accused, when he allegedly started speaking in a sexual manner and “subsequently committed an indecent act in front of him.”

This incident, police said, took place between 2010 and 2011. The second victim reported that in February of 2020, Maryk gave him a ride home after both were working at an out-of-town basketball game, and parked in a secluded area en route where a sexual assault was allegedly committed.

In August of 2020, the victim said he was invited to a party for basketball officials at Maryk’s house, but when he arrived, he was the only guest. He was allegedly sexually assaulted for a second time.

The sex crimes unit continued to investigate, police said, before charges were authorized and Maryk was arrested on Nov. 22 of this year.

In a statement Thursday, Basketball Manitoba said Maryk was removed from any roles in the province’s basketball community once the organization was informed about the investigation.

“Basketball Manitoba and the Manitoba Association of Basketball Officials (MABO) acted swiftly to remove this individual from any level of leadership or influence within the basketball community upon initially learning of the matter that prompted the arrest on Nov. 22.

“We take matters of this nature extremely seriously, and the individual is ineligible to participate in any Basketball Manitoba / MABO sanctioned programs.”

Maryk was released on an undertaking. Police are asking anyone with information to call sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245.