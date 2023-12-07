Menu

Crime

Man wanted, 3 charged with kidnapping following Ontario crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 3:30 pm
The OPP announced the names of three men charged with kidnapping and say another man is wanted following a crash in Quinte West, Ont. Nov. 22. View image in full screen
The OPP announced the names of three men charged with kidnapping and say another man is wanted following a crash in Quinte West, Ont. Nov. 22. X / @OPP_ER
Three men have been charged and fourth is wanted after police say a man who had been kidnapped was found in a vehicle that had crashed in Quinte West, Ont. last month.

OPP say multiple calls came into police at around 12:30 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Meyers Creek Road Nov.23.

Police have previously said one of the occupants of the vehicle had been forcibly confined against their will by a group of suspects, all of whom fled the scene after the crash.

With help from the OPP’s emergency response team, tactics and rescue unit, canine unit and aviation services, three suspects were arrested.

Michael Goodard, 35, from Quinte West, Adam McKnight, 31, from Central Hastings, and Joshua Pero, 32, from Stone Mills are each facing a number of charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, possession of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police announced a warrant has been obtained for a fourth suspect Thursday.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding Jessie Draker, 42, of Belleville.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).

