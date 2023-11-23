Menu

Crime

Kidnapping victim found after single-vehicle crash in Ontario: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 12:20 pm
The OPP's emergency response team, canine unit and aviation services were called in to help assist in the search. . View image in full screen
The OPP's emergency response team, canine unit and aviation services were called in to help assist in the search. . X / @OPP_ER
Officers who responded to a single-vehicle crash in Quinte West, Ont., on Wednesday discovered that a man who was inside the vehicle had been kidnapped, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said multiple calls came into police at around 12:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had crashed into a pole on Meyers Creek Road.

“The investigation revealed that one of the vehicle occupants had been forcibly confined against their will by a group of individuals, who fled the scene at the time of the collision,” OPP said.

The OPP’s emergency response team, canine unit and aviation services were called in to help assist in the search.

Three people were arrested and police said there is no risk to public safety. They each face a number of charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

They were held pending a bail hearing in Belleville.

A police spokesperson told Global News there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The spokesperson said they were unable to release any details on a potential motive in the case, or whether there are additional suspects outstanding, as the investigation is still underway.

