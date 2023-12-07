Woman in 50s struck and killed by garbage truck in Toronto

See more sharing options

A woman in her 50s was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Toronto on Thursday.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Wionna Drive and St. Clair Avenue, east of Dufferin Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 12:46 p.m.

Police said a woman was hit by a garbage truck and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Road closures were put in place after the incident.

There is no word on what the cause may have been.

COLLISION:

St. Clair Ave and Winona Dr

12:46 pm

-female pedestrian struck by a truck

-driver remained o/s

-pedestrian has been pronounced deceased

ROAD CLOSURES:

W/B St. Clair Ave at Arlington Ave

E/B St. Clair Ave at Alberta St

Winona Ave-Barrie Ave to Rosemount#GO2816709

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 7, 2023