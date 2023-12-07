Mayor Gondek will not participate in Calgary’s menorah lighting citing event’s ‘political intentions’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s mayor has announced she has decided not to participate in the annual menorah lighting at city hall, claiming organizers have repositioned the event as pro-Israel.

In a letter posted to social media Wednesday night, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said her decision to not attend Thursday’s event was heartbreaking and her absence leaves her with feelings of great regret and sadness.

“It is my responsibility as mayor to attend diverse and inclusive events with and for Calgarians from many faith-based and ethnic communities,” said Gondek within her letter. “My goal is to celebrate the strength of our common bonds and the power of pluralism in our city. However, when a celebration of community is turned into something with political intentions, it goes against the mission to uphold diversity and inclusion.”

Gondek concluded the letter with a sentiment recognizing the victims of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“My heart remains with Jewish and Palestinian Calgarians who continue to mourn the loss of loved ones.”

The Calgary Jewish Federation says in an email to its community members that it’s disappointed Gondek won’t attend, and adds that the community’s support will not waver in its support for Israel.

This week marks the second month of a brutal conflict that has killed thousands of civilians, including the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants and Israel’s swift and sustained retaliatory war in the Gaza Strip.

— With files from The Canadian Press