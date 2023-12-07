Menu

Crime

ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in southeast Edmonton

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 1:50 pm
 The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on Wednesday morning near 18 Avenue and 32 Street. View image in full screen
 The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on Wednesday morning near 18 Avenue and 32 Street. File/Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday morning near 18 Avenue and 32 Street.

Police were called to a multi-unit residence around 10:30 a.m. for a welfare check on a woman.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said when officers arrived at the home, no one answered the door despite several callouts. Police said officers entered the unit fearing for the “imminent risk of self-harm to the woman, to ensure the health and safety of the individual.”

Shortly after entering the home, police said a confrontation occurred and officers deployed a conducted energy weapon and then shot the woman. The officers, along with EMS performed life-saving measures  on scene but the woman died of her injuries.

No officers were physically injured during this event.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS said an imitation firearm was located at the scene.

The Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the incident and has directed ASIRT to investigate.

