RCMP justified in 2021 shooting of man armed with bow and arrow at Red Deer hospital: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog said Red Deer RCMP officers were justified in shooting an armed man outside the city’s hospital in 2021.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said a 46-year-old man, who had a compound bow and arrows, was shot by officers in the central Alberta city.

It happened around 9 p.m. on May 24, 2021, when police were responding to reports of an erratic driver, who then pulled up next to an officer who was parked in their marked police vehicle near the Red Deer Regional Hospital parkade.

“Unprompted, the (armed man) made a statement to (the officer) about having a weapon and he was going to the hospital. (The officer) immediately requested the assistance of other officers while the (armed man) drove away in the direction of the hospital which was very close by,” ASIRT’s report released Friday said.

ASIRT said after the person drove into the hospital parking lot, both officers and the man exited their vehicles.

The agency said the man refused to surrender his weapon. Video recorded both from the RCMP cruiser and the hospital parkade surveillance system captured the entire exchange, ASIRT said.

“I don’t want to shoot you, just put it down, we can talk about it…put it down, just talk to me…what’s going on?…we can talk about it…” the officer was recorded saying to the man with the bow and arrow, ASIRT said.

Other officers arrived at the scene.

ASIRT said they continued to give commands for the man to drop the compound bow. Instead of complying, he moved toward the officers and brought the bow up to a shooting stance, with it directed at several of the backup subject officers.

All five officers then fired their guns, releasing a total of 28 rounds. The man was hit by four of the bullets and died at the scene.

ASIRT executive director Mike Ewenson wrote in the report that although the loss of life was unfortunate, the man presented a threat to public safety and as a result, the police use of force was lawful.

“Force intended to cause death or grievous bodily harm is justified if the officer believes, on reasonable grounds, that the force was necessary to prevent the death or grievous bodily harm of the officer and/or any other person,” he said.

Ewenson said the officers were acting properly in the execution of their duties. He said there’s no evidence to support any belief their actions were unlawful or unreasonable and the file is closed.

— with files from The Canadian Press