Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drug charges laid following well-being check in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 7, 2023 9:30 am
Guelph police say a search led to officers finding multiple controlled substances, weapons and cash. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a search led to officers finding multiple controlled substances, weapons and cash. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A well-being check has led to charges for a Guelph woman.

Police said they were called to St. George’s Square around 7 a.m. on Wednesday about a person possibly in medical distress.

Officers found her kneeling down but she reportedly told them there was nothing wrong.

Investigators said a baton was seen hanging from her belt and they later learned the woman is on probation with a condition to not have any weapons.

Trending Now

Several items were found during a search, including multiple controlled substances, weapons and cash.

A 36-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices