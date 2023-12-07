Drug charges laid following well-being check in downtown Guelph

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A well-being check has led to charges for a Guelph woman.

Police said they were called to St. George’s Square around 7 a.m. on Wednesday about a person possibly in medical distress.

Officers found her kneeling down but she reportedly told them there was nothing wrong.

Investigators said a baton was seen hanging from her belt and they later learned the woman is on probation with a condition to not have any weapons.

Several items were found during a search, including multiple controlled substances, weapons and cash.

A 36-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.