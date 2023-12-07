Drug charges laid following well-being check in downtown Guelph

A well-being check has led to charges for a Guelph woman.
Police said they were called to St. George’s Square around 7 a.m. on Wednesday about a person possibly in medical distress.
Officers found her kneeling down but she reportedly told them there was nothing wrong.
Investigators said a baton was seen hanging from her belt and they later learned the woman is on probation with a condition to not have any weapons.
Several items were found during a search, including multiple controlled substances, weapons and cash.
A 36-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.
