42-year-old man dies after single-vehicle collision on Highway 427

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers said they received a call for a collision in the northbound lanes of the highway, north of Highway 407, just after 6 p.m.

Police said a man was transported to a hospital, where he was died as a result of his injuries.

All lanes are closed northbound in Highway 427 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 while police investigate.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact the OPP.

UPDATE: a 42 year old who was transported to hospital has died as a result of injuries from the collision on #Hwy427 NB north of #Hwy407. The highway is closed for the investigation. Witnesses or anyone with dash cam is asked to call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122. ^nm https://t.co/a4NQpje4cc — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 7, 2023