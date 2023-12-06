Menu

Traffic

42-year-old man dies after single-vehicle collision on Highway 427

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 9:13 pm
All lanes are closed northbound on Highway 427 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 while police investigate a fatal single-vehicle collision. View image in full screen
All lanes are closed northbound on Highway 427 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 while police investigate a fatal single-vehicle collision. Tammy Hoy / The Canadian Press
A 42-year-old man has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers said they received a call for a collision in the northbound lanes of the highway, north of Highway 407, just after 6 p.m.

Police said a man was transported to a hospital, where he was died as a result of his injuries.

All lanes are closed northbound in Highway 427 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 while police investigate.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact the OPP.

